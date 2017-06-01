Tell us about Maison Corthay? Maison Corthay was founded by Pierre Corthay in 1990. A gifted shoe designer and respected craftsman, Pierre is the only men’s shoe-maker to have been awarded the title ‘Maitre d’Art’ distinction by the French Ministry of Culture. Corthay provides the finest men’s shoes, hand crafted in France, using carefully sourced leathers that are supplied by the top traditional French and European tanneries. The Corthay shoe is distinguished by its dramatic silhouette and sleek lines and unique colours.

What makes Maison Corthay distinct? Corthay shoes, whether they are bespoke or ready-to-wear, are at the intersection between craft and elegance. Corthay shoes are a successful fusion between traditional shoe-making know-how and more creative, avant-garde design. Experimentation is at the heart of the Maison with a diverse range of materials, and constant experimentation with colour. Each patina is unique because of the brush strokes made by our craftsmen.

Who is the Corthay man? The Corthay man is somebody who loves quality, style and elegance. Corthay shoes assume a real French identity, a “French chic" character and personality in their style, lines and colours.

Tell us about the new ready-to-wear collection. What makes it different from previous collections? The Cannes collection is unique in that it is a true hybrid. Its Blake stitching allows for infinite suppleness and comfort and the strap is decorated with the emblematic Corthay “C”. The Cannes can be worn to work, to travel, at the beach or a party.