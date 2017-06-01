How long does it take to make a bespoke pair of Corthay shoes? It takes more than 50 hours, including 250 steps, to create a pair of handmade Corthay shoes. It’s a process that requires a large amount of patience and attention to detail.
Take us through the bespoke creation process. Everything starts with a discussion; listening, understanding the customer, because the shoe should not only fit the foot but also be a reflection of its owner. The most important thing is choosing the leather. We then take measurements and a wooden last is designed. We say, “the last is the soul” – a shoe is born and takes its personality from its last. All Corthay lasts and shoes are made in our Parisian workshop and are all completely hand carved from Charme wood. After two months, there is fitting with a trial pair of shoes, in order to check if the last has been made well and then the final pair of shoes is made. The last step is your chosen patina. Each patina is unique because of the brush strokes made by our craftsmen. Glacage gives the final touch, revealing a glossy shine.
How have South African men responded to the idea of bespoke shoes? They love it, because they are creative and open minded. They are continually searching for quality and style, and personalisation, which is what Corthay’s bespoke service offers.
What is Corthay’s most popular shoe style? Definitely the Arca shoes. The design of this two eyelets Derby is quite emblematic, with its front resembling the front of a 60’s sports car, or an eagle’s claw. The elegance of the shoe is further enhanced by the inverted lacing – another special touch.
For a truly unique pair of shoes and luxury bespoke experience, head to the Corthay store at Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton. Make sure you chat to the master colourist, Sabelo – he’ll transform your shoes right in front of your eyes.