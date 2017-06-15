You've made the decision to close The Leopard. How many years did you run the restaurant? What will you miss the most about it? We opened The Leopard in 2011. I’ll miss the utter madness of some shifts, the sense of community, and having a bowl of shiitake broth late at night.

What was your main reason for deciding to close the restaurant? Working at night and having a family is not a wonderful recipe. So I guess you could say our children were the main reason. The new Leopard (a pop-up venue at 44 Stanley Avenue in Milpark) is a way for us to still make food but hopefully manage to increase our reach, and have a more ‘normal’ life.

You and your husband Nick Gordon make a formidable team. What stands out for both of you as one of the most memorable moments at The Leopard? Nick says: doing press-ups with customers, and coming for lunch with our kids on his off-day, Saturday, to eat his favourite dishes, and maybe most memorably, being robbed at gun-point and having his teeth half-knocked out when leaving late one Friday night. For me, it’s all a blur.