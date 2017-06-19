Tell us about the building itself... The building is an art deco building with an amazing terracotta and granite facade. The space has been sensitively renovated with art deco styling.

What does the space offer the public that other design outlets might lack? Products might overlap with other stores, but we offer a point of view that I don't think you can find elsewhere in Cape Town.

How did you approach the styling of the space? Keeping in mind that it will continuously change and evolve, I wanted to present products in an unusual way, allowing the customers to see things from a different perspective. Residential styling is also very important to me - feeling like you're in someone's home as opposed to a place where you have to buy. While it isn't a traditional gallery or a normal shop - I'd like to think it's a kind of hybrid of both - where the experience is most important.

What can we expect from your furniture pieces? A collection of traditional pieces that have been distorted - adding edge and humour.

What does collaboration have to do with it? Collaboration is at the core of my new space. As with everything, I’ve selected people whose work I admire and who are my friends. I've teamed up with a handful of local designers on limited edition products just for the store… a bench with up and coming fashion designer Nicholas Coutts, tableware with ceramicist Mervyn Gers and Lesley Tuchten, a desk lamp with The Artisan and more.

Your store combines new design pieces as well as vintage ones. Tell us about that. The store is a representation of how people really live, and people live with both new and vintage pieces. There is a beauty in putting a brand new server from my collection alongside a battered and rustic armchair for example. I like layers and contrast, I think it makes things more interesting…

Any particular items that visitors to the space must see? The most beautiful tea set in the world by Leanie Van Der Vyver, is an incredible piece of ceramic artistry.

Find Liam Mooney Studio at 77 Hout Street, Cape Town. 021 422 0181,

liammooney.co.za