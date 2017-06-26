How do you as a brand work towards bringing in customers outside of the South African market? Our retail store has been a fantastic platform in exposing our brand to internationals visiting SA. We have also had the opportunity to showcase in various parts of the continent, the EU and America. We have also been lucky enough to dress a few international feature films. Together with social media and a comprehensive website we are able to expose ourselves to a broader international market.

What does luxury mean to you as a design house? Luxury is commonly used in modern time and is often associated with high price tags. Luxury is desirable and difficult to obtain. Luxury to us is our understanding of purpose: we craft with “Love and Respect”. This is an understanding that transcends all processes of our garment making. Our approach to any piece of fabric is that of appreciation and care.

How do you sustain yourself as a business in an economic climate like South Africa? This would be one of the most difficult questions to answer without sounding negative. The reality is as follows: We are an established brand. We have a strong identity. We are known for our fit, quality and fine fabrication. We are ready to expand. We encourage investors in the fashion industry, government entities and carers of SA to invest in us and other local established brands. We are pioneering despite all the challenges and we can only make this work if we adapt to collaborate. We grow together, not as individuals but as groups and eventually as a country. Financial backing is imperative.