It was while bobbing on a surfboard waiting for the next wave at a Durban beach that Olivier’s life did an about-turn. He was also encouraged by his wife’s observation that, "I came to life when there is a piece of wood in my hand – ‘this is who you are’."

"I remember looking out the window of my office and seeing a man on scaffolding, watching him work hard in the sun. I was fascinated by it. There was something drawing me to that."

This overwhelming drive to craft or forge objects is best expressed through the bronze sculpture The Blacksmith, which showed as part of his recent solo exhibition at Circa Gallery in Cape Town, 100 Generations of Soil. This life-size figure is part human, with a blacksmith’s tool as a head. This could be read as a self-portrait of Olivier, were it not for the fact his drive goes beyond simply producing or reproducing things. The medium of sculpture automatically led him into a dialogue around the body, which he explored in the exhibitions Pale Male, Mannerisms and Fragments, all at the Lizamore & Associates gallery.

Gallery owner Teresa Lizamore played an important role in his transition as an artist. Not only did she commission him for sculptures for RMB and Sasol, but through a mentorship programme she formally linked him to the artist Wilma Cruise.

"I have a strong connection with Wilma. She had to be nagged into mentoring me. Our relationship has been ongoing since them. We are doing something together now and I have been doing some casting for her," he says.

Kentridge would become the catalyst for many things in Olivier’s life and artistic practice. In making objects for a series of works linked to Kentridge’s The Nose production and for the Refusal of Time installation that debuted in 2013, Olivier was, by proxy, dipping his toes in a wider international art world and gaining confidence.

That Kentridge generously views people who play a role in the production of his art as collaborators proved enormously encouraging for Olivier. "He had the confidence in me. He said to me, ‘You know my work, you have the eye.’ He chooses his collaborators quite well. He saw something in me."

Olivier’s collaborative work with Kentridge has been a gift and a burden to his practice, for Kentridge has left his "fingerprint" on Olivier’s art too. The artworks at 100 Generations of Soil reveal traces of his artistic influence. Superficially, the charcoal drawings and collaged ones in which he has repurposed historical documents, pages, bring Kentridge’s aesthetic to mind.

"If something is beautiful, you want to go to your studio and copy it," says Olivier, who is proud of the association.