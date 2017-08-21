CHALLENGES

Having studied mechanical engineering at the University of Florence in Italy, Morettini says he had dreamt of working at Ferrari from a young age.

I ask him about the challenges he and his team faced when they had to succeed the already sublime 6.3l V12 that powered the 812 Superfast’s predecessor, the F12. He says besides making the engine more powerful and efficient, it was the driveability at slow speeds the engine had to achieve.

"Getting an engine to perform at high revs is the easier bit. It is how you can also make it more efficient and useable at lower speeds that makes it a more challenging aspect," he says.

"If you make the engine too peaky — delivering maximum power at very high revs — you sacrifice both mid-to low-rev torque characteristics, so finding that fine balance is challenging.

"Strapping turbos or superchargers to the engine is the easiest form of making power, but in the instance of our V12 engine, they have to remain normally aspirated and pushing the performance envelope brings its own challenges," Morettini says.

"Tolerances, power delivery and engine note all have to conform with our high standards and tradition that our customers have come to love of our V12 engines," he says.

The current V12 revs to a stratospheric 8,900r/min and when I ask Morettini if he and his team can make it rev higher reliably, his answer is a resounding yes.

This brings me to my follow-up question: will this be the last of the big-capacity, normally aspirated V12 engines.

He unequivocally shoots the question down.

"There is still some life and improvements to be made to the current engine, which traces its lineage back to the 6.0l V12 that powered the Enzo hypercar back in 2002."

Moving attention away from his brand, I ask Morettini which manufacturer’s engine he admires the most.

He says it is the Honda S2000’s power plant.

While manufacturers go about things differently to arrive at a similar point, Morettini says the 2.0l normally aspirated engine in the S2000 roadster is truly remarkable.

The Motor News team has always lauded that engine and it seems, by Morettini’s conviction, we aren’t the only ones.