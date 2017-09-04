As a lawyer, a model and activist, you're a woman of many hats. Tell us about your journey so far. I started off as a prosecutor and during this time I was scouted by Gert-Johan Coetzee. I juggled both professions for four years.

Then I eventually took a sabbatical from law to pursue my interest in the arts. At that point it felt like a new world began.

You've been Coetzee's muse for years. What does your relationship entail? We've come a long way from the sceptical young lawyer who sat on his couch five years ago.

He's become a very dear friend of mine. I don't work with Gert as a model, I work with him as Thando. That alone shifts the dynamics in our relationship.

Our work is a collaboration, he appreciates my voice and I appreciate his.

What was it like working with famed Vogue photographer Tim Walker on the Alice in Wonderland-inspired Pirelli calendar? He was considerate and engaging to everyone at all times. Tim and I sat and spoke a lot about the project. I feel we understood one another and he spoke as though he can already see the world he wanted to create. This made his set feel light, never intimidating, just a beautiful creative space.

What were you wearing for your shot? Who was the designer?It was styled by Edward Enninful, the new editor-in-chief of British Vogue. The dresses I wore were Elizabethan, quite "princessy", with a touch of creative licence here and there.