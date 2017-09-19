“For Bone It is not about importing and replicating international standards at unlimited budgets -copy and paste is easy to do- it’s about balancing European inspiration with local dynamism so that we have this local influence breathing deeply into our spaces,” the pair explains. Above all else they’re concerned with forging authentic spaces, channelling warmth and character with the use of raw materials like solid timber, glass and honed marble and bringing the wow factor with lighting. Their spaces are clean but pack a punch when it comes to product and finishing selection.

For Hayley, it was her parents who sparked her love of design, her mother’s creative and fashion flair and her dad’s DIY prowess, both of which taught her the symbiotic balance of beauty and practicality, something she wished to marry in her work one day. While Nicola recalls scribbling over her parents architectural plans with “insights” at a very young age.