When asked what they believe about achieving truly exceptional design they say: “details matter, so commitment to this is key, as convincing contractors that they can implement to European standards is always a challenge. Truly exceptional design is being able to achieve fresh high level design concepts whilst working within limited budgets; collaborating with amazing local suppliers and artisans has enabled us to master this skill.”
Currently the team is obsessing over Room 13’s recently launched Ambrosia range of wallpapers and textiles, completing a dynamic financial tech company fit out and a series of luxury apartments in Cape Town as well as refining their soon to be launched product range MARROW. In the not so distant future, they hope to scoop a job designing a Kenyan Bush Lodge.
ZOONA
A financial tech startup with a seriously enviable office space. The feel is vibrant and bold with a vast open space enlivened by a host of Chitenge prints, patterns, colours and woven textures. The contemporary African aesthetic speaks to Zoona’s work in rural African communities.