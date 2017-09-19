In almost 6 years since they launched their studio Bone Interior Design Studio’s, Hayley Turner and Nicola Orpen have completed more than 52 projects spanning across the fields of retail, commercial, residential and hospitality with spaces like Charango and Foxcroft Restaurants endearing them to the public.  Most recently they completed Zoona, a financial tech company with an edgy, graphic office interior, fusing bold patterns and a contemporary backdrop with local references.

Hayley Turner and Nicola Orpen
Hayley Turner and Nicola Orpen
Image: Supplied

“For Bone It is not about importing and replicating international standards at unlimited budgets -copy and paste is easy to do- it’s about balancing  European inspiration with local dynamism so that we have this local influence breathing deeply into our spaces,” the pair explains. Above all else they’re concerned with forging authentic spaces, channelling warmth and character with the use of raw materials like solid timber, glass and honed marble and bringing the wow factor with lighting. Their spaces are clean but pack a punch when it comes to product and finishing selection.

For Hayley, it was her parents who sparked her love of design, her mother’s creative and fashion flair and her dad’s DIY prowess, both of which taught her the symbiotic balance of beauty and practicality, something she wished to marry in her work one day. While Nicola recalls scribbling over her parents architectural plans with “insights” at a very young age.

Designer Gareth Henderson on functionality and simplicity

We chatted to this interior and product designer about his love of simplicity, what he’s learned and what’s in the pipeline
Voices
20 days ago

When asked what they believe about achieving truly exceptional design they say: “details matter, so commitment to this is key, as convincing contractors that they can implement to European standards is always a challenge. Truly exceptional design is being able to achieve fresh high level design concepts whilst working within limited budgets; collaborating with amazing local suppliers and artisans has enabled us to master this skill.”

Currently the team is obsessing over Room 13’s recently launched Ambrosia range of wallpapers and textiles, completing a dynamic financial tech company fit out and a series of luxury apartments in Cape Town as well as refining their soon to be launched product range MARROW. In the not so distant future, they hope to scoop a job designing a Kenyan Bush Lodge.

ZOONA

A financial tech startup with a seriously enviable office space. The feel is vibrant and bold with a vast open space enlivened by a host of Chitenge prints, patterns, colours and woven textures. The contemporary African aesthetic speaks to Zoona’s work in rural African communities.

FOXCROFT RESTAURANT

A fine dining restaurant and artisanal bakery owned by two of the country’s top chefs, the bistro-like space has industrial overtones with a range of organic elements such as roughly plastered walls, carefully detailed leather and blonde timber to balance it out.

Glen ‘Foxcroft’ Williams: the chef whose future looks sweet

The former pastry chef at La Colombe is making a name for himself in Constantia as he shifts from pastry chef to proprietor and head chef. We talk to ...
Voices
3 months ago

HOUSE FRIARS

A sophisticated and contemporary home in Cape Town with a host of high end international design brands that up the ante. A pale palette and low key organic finishes give the space a breezy feel to match its seaside location.

CHRISTOPHER REID FINE JEWELLERY

This small space seriously packs a punch with raw surfaces including unplastered brick, timber shop fittings and cement floors. The whole space has an old world glamour to it helped in part by the handsome display cabinet and brass window casings.

Christopher Reid Fine Jewellery
Christopher Reid Fine Jewellery
Image: Micky Hoyle

CHARANGO GRILL AND BAR

As if unearthed from underground, this hip Peruvian grill and pisco bar has an unrefined grittiness that gives it major street cred. It’s a mix of raw concrete, cement and semi revealed brickwork with tones of copper, bronze and rich brown leather. Perhaps one of its coolest features is the large scale wall mural by street artist Faith 47.

Charango Bar and Grill
Charango Bar and Grill
Image: Micky Hoyle
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.