The one indulgence you would never forgo? A serious, solid, reflex camera. I started using a Minolta Reflex as a child and never stopped. I turned to digital a few years ago, but can’t let go of a bulky camera that allows me to get the settings I wish, and (usually) the pictures I expect.

Your all-time favourite gadget? The new Montblanc Summit smartwatch — it’s the perfect connected companion for today’s fast-paced lifestyle, which allows me to experience the feeling of a real watch on my wrist, while enjoying state-of-the-art technology.

The single object you would never part with? A pocket watch from my grandfather. It’s a beautifully crafted minute repeater, manufactured a century ago, and kept in the family. Its scratches and dents are reminders of the life of my grandfather, and I’ll be happy to offer it to my son one day.

Your favourite drink? A good Bordeaux red wine. I am discovering more and more amazing wines from other regions and countries, such as Spain, Italy, and, of course, South Africa. But I have a soft spot for the Bordeaux region — a Saint-Julien or a Pomerol will be top of my list.

The restaurant you frequent most often? I’m fortunate to travel a lot and enjoy some amazing cuisine from Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and India. In Dubai, I’m a fan of Nobu, and I’m very happy Tasha’s has opened there. In Paris, it would be l’Atelier, but I can’t wait to return to the simple chiringuitos in Spain to enjoy fresh fishes or paellas, bare-feet in the sand.

Your personal style signifier? Accessorising is key for me — starting with the shoes, of course. Nothing beats a unique patina gained after years of taking care of your shoes, or wearing a bespoke pair from a fine shoe-maker.

The last thing you bought and loved? A new iPad Pro. I can travel and be sure everything is available. It’s like the Swiss Army knife for the digital traveller.

Your favourite timepiece? At the moment, it would have to be new Montblanc TimeWalker ExoTourbillon Chronograph Limited Edition 100, which combines two of the most significant chronometric complications: Montblanc’s exclusive, one-minute ExoTourbillon with a quick, stop-second mechanism, and a monopusher chronograph with sectorial scales.

An unforgettable place you’ve travelled to in the past year? I had a beautiful family trip in Greece. The pleasure of sharing history, culture, great food, and hopping between Athens and the islands with my loved ones was amazing.

The book on your bedside table? La Promesse de l’aube by Romain Gary. It’s a classic French novel from the 20th century: a beautiful story on forging your destiny and believing in yourself.

The last meal that truly impressed you? A dinner at The Artisan, an Italian restaurant in Dubai. The most amazing beef cheek I’ve ever had.