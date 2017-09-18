Zoe Whitley
Image: Andrew Dunkley

The one indulgence you would never forgo? Going out to eat.

The grooming staples you are never without? Oyin honey hemp conditioner, Clarks ’70s-style clog sandals, baobab oil, and Lush R&B hair moisturiser.

Your all-time favourite gadget? I’d have to go back to my youth and say either a yellow Sony Sports discman or a Polaroid camera. These days, the iPhone.

The single object you would never part with? My grandmother’s wedding band.

Your favourite drink? Red wine or coffee — terrible for tooth enamel, but good for the soul!

The restaurant you frequent most often? A family-owned Sardinian restaurant in my neighbourhood, called Le Querce.

Your personal style signifier? A brightly coloured, patterned dress with three-quarter sleeves, falling just below the knee. Nearly all of my dresses are some variation on this theme.

The last thing you bought and loved? Clarks ’70s-style clog sandals. Insanely comfortable, and they go with everything. I have a pair in black and another in yellow.

Your favourite timepiece? Probably a classic Mickey Mouse watch my grandfather bought for my daughter.

An unforgettable place you’ve travelled to in the past year? Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, which I visited last summer.

The book on your bedside table? Colston Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad.

The last meal that truly impressed you? A beautiful starter of red snapper and fresh tomato tart at the Dorchester Hotel.

The last music you downloaded? Drunk by Thundercat.

The item you are eyeing next? A Zashadu handbag.

The one thing you will always find in your fridge? Organic full-cream milk.

The best gift you’ve given recently? I bought my husband the Radiohead special edition LP of OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997-2017 for his birthday. And the best one you’ve received? Being invited to contribute to the 10th anniversary of the FNB Joburg Art Fair. Working with artists and artworks remains a privilege every day, and I don’t take it for granted.

The place that inspires you and why? My grandmother’s house, because it is full of happy childhood memories and old artworks and sewing projects from my youth.

A recent special find? I was buying a coffee in Washington DC and purchased a copy of My Soul Looks Back, a memoir by Jessica B Harris about being part of the circle of Black intelligentsia in the 1970s.

The last item you added to your wardrobe? A vintage dress the colour of a purple grape — it’s got a circular pleated hemline the likes of which I’ve never seen before.

Favourite city and why? Johannesburg — it’s a city that pulsates with creativity like no other.

