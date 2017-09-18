The one indulgence you would never forgo? Going out to eat.

The grooming staples you are never without? Oyin honey hemp conditioner, Clarks ’70s-style clog sandals, baobab oil, and Lush R&B hair moisturiser.

Your all-time favourite gadget? I’d have to go back to my youth and say either a yellow Sony Sports discman or a Polaroid camera. These days, the iPhone.

The single object you would never part with? My grandmother’s wedding band.

Your favourite drink? Red wine or coffee — terrible for tooth enamel, but good for the soul!

The restaurant you frequent most often? A family-owned Sardinian restaurant in my neighbourhood, called Le Querce.

Your personal style signifier? A brightly coloured, patterned dress with three-quarter sleeves, falling just below the knee. Nearly all of my dresses are some variation on this theme.

The last thing you bought and loved? Clarks ’70s-style clog sandals. Insanely comfortable, and they go with everything. I have a pair in black and another in yellow.