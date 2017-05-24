Both are great value for money in this category and were estimated to cost in the region of R200 000 at launch.

The tonneau (barrel) shape has featured among others on the Da Vinci timeline but Knoop and his team came to the conclusion that “a modern interpretation of the round shape would be most in keeping with IWC’s overall portfolio”. They took inspiration from the solid horns that were a feature of the Da Vinci models in the 1980s. “We thought long and hard about the shape of the case. For example, we took our cue from the twin-frame bezel with its peripheral groove, but made it slightly narrower and a little less pronounced. We also adopted the large Arabic numerals from the round Da Vinci together with the slim, lancet-shaped hands.”

IWC are known for ladies watches that are slightly bigger than the competition and the new collection also includes a unisex Automatic 40mm with minimalistic silver-plated dial with red coated hands. A date window at 6 o’clock complements the harmonious arrangement.

The Da Vinci Automatic 36 and the Da Vinci Automatic Moon Phase 36 are tailored specifically for women and are available in red gold or stainless steel, with or without diamonds on the bezel and with coloured alligator leather straps by Italian premium shoemaker Santoni or bracelet (on the Automatic 36 only). “Thanks to the moving horns, the lugs do not protrude and the strap is held comfortably close to slim wrists. Combined with the new three-wing butterfly clasp, they ensure increased wearing comfort,” Knoop adds.