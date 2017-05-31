Rafael Nadal has secured 51 titles on clay, making him the undisputed champion of the red dust. Although the striking red and yellow hues of this Richard Mille RM 27-03 Quartz TPT® case pay homage to his native Spain, this bold timepiece looks more like it’s clad in the skin of a venomous viper. With his famed left-handed serving speed in excess of 200km/hr, there is, however, no viper that could ever come close. Striking a fine balance while making a statement, Richard Mille make incredible bold pieces while keeping things feather-light. Lightweight but virtually indestructible, the main innovation lies in its tourbillon calibre to withstand shocks up to 10000 g’s. Produced in a limited edition of only 50 pieces, if you can keep up you may only get to see one on his wrist.