The story starts in 1745 with the birth of Jürgen Jürgensen in Copenhagen, founder of the watchmaking dynasty that still bears his name. Jürgen’s son, Urban Jürgensen (1776 - 1830), followed in his father’s footsteps and after being apprenticed to such extraordinary watchmakers as Breguet in Paris and Arnold in England, Urban steered the Jürgensen brand to new heights.

Urban Jürgensen overturned centuries of staid tradition among the makers of clocks and watches of his day and inaugurated a new era of technological and theoretical advancement with standards of ingenuity until then unseen in the watch business.

King Frederick VI of Denmark granted Urban a Royal Appointment to supply the court with watches and the Danish Admiralty with chronometers, and in 1815 Urban was even admitted to the Royal Danish Academy of Science, the first craftsman to be honoured in this way.

Urban’s two sons, Jules-Frederik and Louis Urban, continued the family tradition. Jules studied in Switzerland and moved to Le Locle, while his brother Louis remained in charge of the factory in Copenhagen, giving the company a base in both countries it has maintained ever since.

Such was the innovation and excellence of Jürgensen’s output, that the company exerted a tremendous influence on the watchmaking industry of Le Locle, and the entire Canton of Neuchatel, introducing the latest techniques from around the world. As a result Jules-Frederik received many accolades, including being made an honorary citizen of Le Locle at the World Exhibition in Paris in 1867.

After the death of the last watchmaker in the family, Jacques Alfred Jürgensen, in 1912, the company passed through several hands. But the name Urban Jürgensen always possessed a very particular cachet amongst watch aficionados.

Today, Urban Jürgensen is back in Danish hands. After 30 years of foreign ownership, in November 2014 a Danish private investment group took control of the company with a commitment to produce the finest complicated timepieces in classically beautiful styles that reflect their unswerving commitment to quality.

An Urban Jürgensen timepiece exhibits a simplicity that conceals the complexity of its creation.