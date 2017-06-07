Breguet’s traditional line has also been updated with the award-winning Tradition Dame Ref 7038 with Calibre 505SR movement. This piece, in rose gold with a halo of diamonds, successfully puts a feminine spin on a masculine, mechanical watch with all its tech on full display.
The Princess 8965 is elegant, and just showy enough to spark conversation. Its oval 18k rose-gold case has both bezel and lugs set with 83 brilliant-cut diamonds. The graphic dial, individually numbered and signed, is presented in white mother-of-pearl, offset at the accentuated Roman numeral 6 o’clock. The watch features Breguet’s characteristic open-tipped hands, which are driven by the self-winding Calibre 591C, subtly revealed through the sapphire caseback. The crown sits at 5 o’clock, set with an inverted 0.15ct diamond. The watch offers water resistance to 30m and has a 38-hour power reserve.
Watches in this category are hugely collectable, and, at the very least, retain their value over time. If you’re in the market, you can select a rose-gold bracelet set with diamonds or a less flashy alligator leather strap with a gold folding clasp. Or both. Price upon request. swatch.com/en_za