These are interesting times for luxury watch makers, with high-end fashion brands already playing on their turf. There is mounting competition from the likes of Chanel and Louis Vuitton for a place on the wrists of fashion-forward women, who are not interested in watches only as accessories. Although haute horlogerie still dominates the space in terms of global sales figures, it is clear even from comparative social-media numbers that they are way behind fashion brands when it comes to using contemporary tools to engage new customers.

In the hierarchy of exclusive watch brands, Breguet is one of a very tiny group at the peak of the pyramid of horlogerie. It might not have the follow­ing of a top fashion brand, but its followers have included influential charac­ters, such as Marie Antoinette, for whom it made the exquisite No1160 pocket watch, which was on show at its flagship store in London recently. But it was the first wristwatch made in 1810 for Caroline Murat (née Bonaparte), the younger sister of Napoleon I, that inspired the Reine de Naples Princess 8965 and other pieces in the new collection.