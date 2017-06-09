Based on its many years of experience with quartz, Longines is revisiting a success story from the 1980s.

With the Conquest VHP (Very High Precision), the Swiss watchmaker is marking a return to a technology in which it was a leader and expert, particularly through its timekeeping activities.

The new collection was launched at the Neuchâtel Observatory in Switzerland, where the first quartz clock with absolute precision developed by the brand was certified in 1954.

The Conquest VHP represents a new achievement in the field of quartz, combining great precision, high technicality and a sporty look.

Longines’ history with quartz has been one full of technical innovation and feats. In 1954, the brand developed a quartz clock that quickly set a long series of precision records at the Neuchâtel Observatory. It was housed in the mythical Chronocinégines, an instrument that became a pioneer in the history of timekeeping, as it provided judges with a film strip composed of a series of prints at 1/100th of a second, allowing them to follow athletes’ movement at the moment they crossed the finish line.

In 1969, technological mastery led Longines to reveal the Ultra-Quartz, the first quartz wristwatch to be mass-produced. A huge leap was made in 1984 with the quartz calibre fitted in the Conquest VHP, setting a precision record for that time.

In recognition of these historic milestones, Longines has launched the new Conquest VHP, equipped with a movement developed by the ETA manufacturing company exclusively for Longines.

This movement is renowned for its high degree of precision for an analog watch as well as its ability to reset its hands after an impact or exposure to a magnetic field, using the GPD (gear position detection) system.

In the true essence of Conquest, Longines’ ultimate sports line of watches, this exceptional timepiece brings together high technicality and dynamic aesthetic.

The steel Conquest VHP watches are available in the three hands/calendar (41mm and 43mm diameter cases) and chronograph (42mm and 44mm diameter cases) versions. The chronograph displays hours, minutes and seconds, a 30-minute counter at 3 o’clock, a 12-hour counter at 9 o’clock and a 60-second counter in the centre.

The Conquest VHP collection displays blue, carbon, silvered or black dials. A steel bracelet with a folding safety clasp completes the design.

ABOUT LONGINES

Based in Saint-Imier, Switzerland, since 1832, Longines watchmakers enjoy an expertise steeped in  tradition, elegance and performance. With generations of experience as the official timekeeper for world championships, and as a partner of international sports federations, Longines has created strong and long-lasting relationships in the world of sports over the years. Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of Swatch Group, the world’s leading watchmaker. The Longines brand, with its winged hourglass emblem, is established in more than 150 countries.

