The elegant elongated oval shape of the Symphonette is the most striking feature of this ladies’ collection by Longines.

Both modern and elegant, the Symphonette comes in various materials and sizes, including mesh bracelets and a striking steel and diamond bezel.

Available in four sizes – XS, S, M and L – the oval steel and diamond-set steel cases of the Longines Symphonette house a quartz movement. The mother-of-pearl hour circle comes with either diamond indexes or with inlaid Arabic numerals. The polished lacquered black dial is adorned with diamond indexes, while the silver-coloured flinqué dial features Roman numerals.

Mounted on a black alligator strap or sophisticated steel mesh bracelet, these watches are water resistant to 3 bar. An exclusive rose gold version, available with or without a row of diamonds, sports a mother-of-pearl dial with diamond indexes or inlaid Roman numerals whose pink hands harmoniously match the case.

ABOUT LONGINES

Based in Saint-Imier, Switzerland, since 1832, Longines watchmakers enjoy an expertise steeped in tradition, elegance and performance. With generations of experience as the official timekeeper for world championships, and as a partner of international sports federations, Longines has created strong and long-lasting relationships in the world of sports over the years. Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of Swatch Group, the world’s leading watchmaker. The Longines brand, with its winged hourglass emblem, is established in more than 150 countries.

