Known for accuracy and reliability, Breitling is one of the few companies that has all of its in-house movements — including quartz — officially chronometer-certified by the COSC (Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute) and its SuperQuartz is 10 times more accurate than standard quartz.
Traditionalists may think it strange for a renowned manufacture of mechanical watches to me doing quartz movements but this particular Colt clearly speaks to a new consumer. Named after the plane flying the Breitling colors in the Red Bull Air Race, the company says the Skyracer is a model “dedicated to thrill-seekers”. Its super-light yet robust 45mm case is made of Breitlight, their propriety high-tech polymer introduced last year in Basel on the Avenger Hurricane.
At R28500, it is reasonably priced for a Breitling and you get a super accurate, stand-out piece with great brand history. This black-on-black pilot's watch features a unidirectional, ratcheted bezel and bold white numerals on ‘Volcano’ 24-hour dial. The crystal is glare-proofed sapphire. Its removable rubber strap has various measurement scales and according to the company is “useful to adventurers of all kinds”.