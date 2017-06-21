Breitling has been around for over 130 years and as early innovators can be credited with inventing the face of the modern chronograph. For improved performance the founder Léon Breitling separated the chronograph controls from those of the watch, which saw the introduction of the first independent pushpiece. It’s most noted association with the world of aviation dates back to the early 1930s when its trusted chronographs where mounted in Royal Air Force cockpits during WW2. Breitling played a key role in the boom of commercial aviation and its onboard chronographs were standard equipment right into the 1960s on jet aircraft of many companies. Today, fortunate owner of vintage planes might find a good use for a pilot’s watch, and so too in future might an Airbus pilot need of a back-up should his equipment fall in the hands of hackers. For the rest of us with a pure fascination of flight, they’re there to simply navigate our dreams.

The well-established masters of the chronograph also presented their much-anticipated new split second Calibre B03 movement at BaselWorld this year. Encased in an updated iconic Navitimer with its built-in aviation slide rule, the innovative activation and reset of the split second function of this ‘Rattrapante’ (or double chronograph) is achieved through a pusher integrated into the crown. “Simple solutions to complex problems,” says Girardin referring to the new features as well as the company’s approach to watchmaking.