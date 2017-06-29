LORNE by Gillian Lawrence has been making waves on social media in 2017, with her signature doodle inspired wearable art. Her quirky, attention grabbing earrings and necklaces are hard to miss. Check out Lorne at facebook.com/lornejewellery
WAIF is minimalist luxe accessories brand inspired by nature, by Gisèle Human. Expect organic shaped earrings, rings and bracelets, with rich colours and beautiful stones. Check out WAIF at waif.co.za
Pichulik has made its mark on the SA industry with its impeccably crafted statement pieces. Pichulik jewellery is smart design using simple elements such as woven rope, often wrapped with colour, and completed with beads and gems. Check out Pichulik at pichulik.com