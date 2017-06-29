Hans Wilsdorf, also the founder of Rolex, created Tudor watches more than 50 years ago, to withstand extreme conditions.

Over the years, Tudor watches have been put to the test, strapped on the wrist of many daring individuals, on land racing through rough Alpine roads, on ice accompanying the British North Greenland Expedition, in the air issued to the para rescue teams of the US Air Force and underwater with the frogmen of the French Navy.

Beckham, now a retired professional but an active philanthropist, style icon and model is often seen as pushing the boundaries in all his endeavours. We look forward to seeing where this stylish partnership takes him.