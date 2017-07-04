“The change in my life really came when I was 14 years old and I left home to train at the Swiss National Tennis Centre. That’s where I went from boy to man, those were the most important three years of my life. I tried to understand what mental strength was all about.”

“But it took me another six years to get it and feel completely at ease on a tennis court. I needed to learn the lessons the hard way, feel the big disappointments after losing yet another match because of uncontrolled emotions. The moment I finally got it right, it felt so good and so nice that I never changed.”

“My home country, Switzerland, was very important in becoming the person I am today. Eventually, I realised I could be the first Swiss to be World Number One. That’s when I was reminded that everything that has not been done before, I could achieve it. And that’s what happened. So I embraced it and took inspiration and motivation out of rivalries, out of records that could be broken, out of tournaments that I loved playing.”

“Then came 2009. I had just won the French Open for the first time that summer and I was going to Wimbledon trying to break Pete Sampras’ all time grand slam record. When I did win and broke the record, in an epic five set match against Roddick, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t break the whole match until the last game, and that gave me victory. “