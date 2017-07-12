What attracted you to collecting watches? When I earned my first bit of money, and I think this goes for a lot of people, one of the things you think is: “I’m going to buy myself something.” So I did, but I didn’t buy an Omega. Then, years later, I was doing a job in Budapest and I bought myself a vintage Omega, which was in a terrible state, and Omega completely fixed it up for me. That was the beginning really: when my collection of watches and my interest in watches started — just by being involved with Omega through Bond. I suppose that, for men, watches are a piece of jewellery that you can collect and, for me anyway, because of the precision and technology that goes into making them, they have a sort of fascination. I have a few now.

Do you remember your first Omega, and was there anything significant about it? Yeah, it was an old Seamaster 300. It cost me, but it seemed like the thing to do. At the time I thought it was incredibly expensive, but now I don’t think it was. I just don’t think I had very much money at the time, so it seemed like a lot.

You never wear the Omega given to you by the producers of Casino Royale. Why is it so precious to you? I wore it during the opening sequence of Casino Royale. I don’t know: it’s something I don’t want to wear. I don’t want to lose it. It’s as simple as that. So it lives in the safe, which is maybe a bit sad, but I’m so desperately scared of losing it. There’s a dedication on the back from the producers of the movie.