Here are some of our favourites:

“My Flight” keeps departing travellers informed of their flight times, terminal and gate information, reports of delays, the number of hours remaining before landing, etc. Yes – we all need that one.

“City Guide”, means the Tambour Horizon comes complete with a connection to all those priceless city guides edited by Louis Vuitton and their apps for tablets and smartphones. If you’re not in the know, the LV city guides are a guide to the very best addresses and unmissable sights of seven of the most visited cities in the world. Tambour Horizon has an intelligent geolocation function that indicates nearby restaurants, hotels, historical landmarks and tourist attractions in real time. Yes please!

Tambour Horizon also has a “GMT” watch function on the 24-hour display on the rim of the dial. With a simple manoeuvre, the wearer can display the name of a major world city and make the corresponding time appear in the time zone of their choice. It certainly beats wearing two watches.

On the looks front, since customisation has always been key at Louis Vuitton, the Tambour Horizon comes with a remarkable number of options: no less than 60 straps to choose from and obviously the screen can be changed at any stage with a flick of the finger.

We think the LV smart voyage has only just begun. louisvuitton.com