The travel world is seduced by most things Louis Vuitton and we are certain the maison’s newly launched smart watch, the Tambour Horizon, is going to be no exception.

The timepiece looks the LV part – with all the design nods to the heritage of this iconic brand – but it was created in close collaboration with Google and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. in the US and promises the very latest in smart technology.

And because Louis Vuitton has always been closely associated with the world of international travel, the Tambour Horizon naturally includes some unique features for the global traveller.

Here are some of our favourites:

“My Flight” keeps departing travellers informed of their flight times, terminal and gate information, reports of delays, the number of hours remaining before landing, etc. Yes – we all need that one.

“City Guide”, means the Tambour Horizon comes complete with a connection to all those priceless city guides edited by Louis Vuitton and their apps for tablets and smartphones.  If you’re not in the know, the LV city guides are a guide to the very best addresses and unmissable sights of seven of the most visited cities in the world. Tambour Horizon has an intelligent geolocation function that indicates nearby restaurants, hotels, historical landmarks and tourist attractions in real time. Yes please!

Tambour Horizon also has a “GMT” watch function on the 24-hour display on the rim of the dial.  With a simple manoeuvre, the wearer can display the name of a major world city and make the corresponding time appear in the time zone of their choice. It certainly beats wearing two watches.

On the looks front, since customisation has always been key at Louis Vuitton, the Tambour Horizon comes with a remarkable number of options: no less than 60 straps to choose from and obviously the screen can be changed at any stage with a flick of the finger.

We think the LV smart voyage has only just begun. louisvuitton.com

