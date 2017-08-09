There are a few new watches adorning the wrists of men fighting for justice this year. Among them the Kingsmen armed with the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 and Bruce Wayne (played by Ben Affleck) with his Breguet Tradition Fusee Tourbillon 7047. But the CK2129 is the real vintage deal. Its contrasting cream dial with ‘railway’ minute track, bold Arabic numerals and poire hands made it easy to read through its ‘unbreakable’ hesalite crystal. Its rotating bezel was also valuable for pilots and navigators for timing intervals on bombing raids. During World War I warfare in the trenches, Omega’s chronographs were essential tools for timing the exact differences between the flash and sound of opposing gunfire and hence the distance between allied and enemy lines.

During World War II Omega was responsible for supplying the UK and allied forces with over 50% of all watch deliveries from Switzerland. Of these, the UK/CK2292 ‘Spitfire’ is the most famous and most widely worn of the ‘trench’ watches. Its 30mm calibre set numerous precision records and was more resistant to the magnetic fields produced by Hurricane and Spitfire engines due to a new alloy used for their balancing spring.

As fighting moved towards the Pacific Ocean waterproofing became more important. The CK2444 was known for its incredible water resistance to 30m and clearly had an influence on the design of the first Seamasters such as the CK2491 automatic Calibre 340 created in 1943. omegawatches.com