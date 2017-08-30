With a name that evokes childhood memories of Captain Nemo’s adventures, the most noticeable features of the Nautilus are the two lateral ridge extensions of the case at 9 and 3 o'clock, which resemble hinges that joined the two-part case and inspired by the locking system of ship portholes. The crystal is framed by an octagonal bezel. The blue-tint charcoal dial is also characterised by its horizontal embossed pattern. The Nautilus was part of a revolutionary movement at the time but has been a more evolutionary collection with impressive updates beyond the surface and rather in its machinery.

Established in 1839, Patek is the last independent family-owned watch manufacture in Geneva. Its famous advertising payoff line “You never actually own a Patek Philippe. You merely look after it for the next generation” gives me hope that I’ve not miss that ship.

Coinciding nicely with the 20th anniversary of Patek in South Africa, the company celebrates two more anniversaries this year with the release of some commemorative timepieces. The Nautilus’s younger sibling, the Aquanaut turns 20 and their ultra-thin, self-winding Caliber 240 movement is now 40.

Among them is a ‘jumbo’ size 42mm Aquanaut Ref. 5168G in 18K white gold with Caliber 324SC movement to update this stylish sports segment. Added to this collection is the Aquanaut Travel Time Ref. 5650 ‘Patek Philippe Advanced Research’ in white gold in a limited edition of 500 watches in 18K white gold, packed with the latest technical innovations.