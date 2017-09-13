With all the art happenings this month — the FNB Joburg Art Fair (JAF) this past weekend and a line-up of events around the much-anticipated Zeitz Mocaa opening in Cape Town beginning this weekend — one can’t help but think of art and watches this week.

Salvador Dali’s ‘The Persistence of Memory’ is perhaps the most recognizable artworks to feature watches. Created in 1931, his iconic melting pocket watches represented the Surrealist artist’s theories of ‘softness’ and ‘hardness’ and the distorted perception of dream time and space. It is also believed that Dali was influenced by Einstein’s theory of relativity. Cartier’s lounge at the JAF hosted ‘The Ordinary Becomes Precious’, an exhibition of talented emerging artists who were inspired by the Juste un Clou bracelet. There was no sign of a particularly wonky-shaped artsy watch, which was surely inspired by Dali’s masterpiece. The Crash was created in 1967 in ‘Swinging London’ and captured the crazy, carefree spirit of the era.