In 2002, Omega introduced a bold new range of timepieces to its famous Seamaster family. Aqua Terra was the Latin name chosen for the collection, honouring the spirit of the original Omega Seamaster models, which were known for their reliability both on water and on land.

With 40 models offered in four different sizes, the first Aqua Terra models delivered a refreshing contrast of style and innovation that suited an active lifestyle. The understated design worked perfectly for business days and social nights, yet the watches remained 100 percent Seamaster to their core with high-performance anti-shock technology and water resistance to 150m.

Since its first appearance in 2002, the Seamaster Aqua Terra collection has continued to evolve. Most notably, it was the inclusion of the “teak” patterned dial in 2008 that has now become one of the Aqua Terra’s defining trademarks. Modelled on the wooden decks of luxury sailboats, the teak dial has become a firm favourite among Omega fans. Other additions include the added minute track and updated materials that today include 18K Sedna gold.

Perhaps the biggest revolutionary moment came in 2013 with the introduction of the Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra >15,000 gauss. This new model helped to forever change the way that the watchmaking industry approached the challenges of magnetic fields. Instead of protecting the movement with a traditional inner case, the new Aqua Terra made use of non-ferrous materials in the movement itself, and guaranteed magnetic resistance up to 15,000 gauss.

For 2017, the Omega Aqua Terra has been redesigned, with the teak pattern now lining up horizontally, as opposed to vertically. Updated both inside and out, the watch design has been transformed to give each timepiece an added edge of style and a refreshing new look.