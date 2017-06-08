Swiss watchmaker Longines, the official partner and timekeeper of the French Open at Roland Garros since 2007, is proud to present a new chronograph keeping time to one-100th of a second to add to its Conquest collection.

The Conquest 1/100th Roland-Garros special edition has been created as a tribute to the greatest tennis tournament on clay courts, housing a unique movement using the latest-generation technologies.

The Conquest Roland-Garros models for both men and women are the quintessential expression of the brand’s sporting elegance. The styling blends an anthracite dial with orange touches on the hands that subtly recall the iconic clay courts of Roland Garros. The case backs bear an exclusive engraving of the event logo.

Special attention went into the aesthetics of the bezel, the cabochon crown and the links. A subtle blend of performance and elegance, the Longines Conquest models include technical features that meet the requirements of the most demanding sportsmen and women. Both sober and sophisticated, these timepieces are guaranteed to catch the eye at the most fashionable soirees as well as in the stands of an international sporting event.