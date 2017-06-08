Image: Supplied

Swiss watchmaker Longines, the official partner and timekeeper of the French Open at Roland Garros since 2007, is proud to present a new chronograph keeping time to one-100th of a second to add to its Conquest collection.

The Conquest 1/100th Roland-Garros special edition has been created as a tribute to the greatest tennis tournament on clay courts, housing a unique movement using the latest-generation technologies.

The Conquest Roland-Garros models for both men and women are the quintessential expression of the brand’s sporting elegance. The styling blends an anthracite dial with orange touches on the hands that subtly recall the iconic clay courts of Roland Garros. The case backs bear an exclusive engraving of the event logo.

Special attention went into the aesthetics of the bezel, the cabochon crown and the links. A subtle blend of performance and elegance, the Longines Conquest models include technical features that meet the requirements of the most demanding sportsmen and women. Both sober and sophisticated, these timepieces are guaranteed to catch the eye at the most fashionable soirees as well as in the stands of an international sporting event.

HOW TO ENTER:

To stand a chance of winning a men’s model of the elegant Conquest 1/100th Roland-Garros from Longines, please SMS your name, contact email address, telephone number and the answer to this easy question to 33279 before June 30 2017 at midnight. Smses are charged at R1.50.

Question: In what year did Longines become the official partner and timekeeper of the French Open at Roland Garros?

Terms and conditions: Each participant may only enter once. Automated or repetitive entries are not allowed. The winner will be drawn at random. By participating in this contest you agree to the Longines privacy policy. Entry is open to anyone aged 18 or over at the start of the competition, except Longines employees (and their families) as well as its affiliates, agents and anyone else involved in the competition. Longines may publish the winner's name, surname and country on its websites and social media channels.

