Nxumalo’s work has also been included in a number of international group exhibitions, including For Those Who Live In It in the Netherlands in 2010, Space Between Us in Germany in 2013, My Joburg in Paris in 2013, and Perigrinate, which has exhibited in an array of African locations from 2015 to 2017. His comparatively short career has engendered considerable critical acclaim: Nxumalo won the Edward Ruiz Mentorship in 2008, was awarded first prize in Visual Art for the Impact Awards in 2010, and was nominated for the distinguished First Book Award in 2015.

The Wanted shoot was a relatively novel experience for Nxumalo. “I hardly do fashion shoots… I was sceptical at first, but once I got to the shoot I felt at ease and worked well with the models and the Wanted team.” In the ordinary course of events, Nxumalo’s work is the sum of organic, fleeting moments: “I usually take photographs when I go out, and I am very spontaneous, even with my compositions. Sometimes I would go out prepared to take photographs in the club and, depending on how the evening turns out, I would either take them or decide to put my camera away, and observe the scene and the people — which usually informs my approach for the next time I come.”