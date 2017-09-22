Prestige Bullion, a joint venture between the SA Mint and Rand Refinery, had come up with the concept of celebrating the Krugerrand, not for its own sake but within the context of a changing world. To show that, while humanity celebrated its advances, over the past five decades the Krugerrand has stood firm as a little monument to stability and good investment.

“If history has taught us one thing, it is that gold is the only investment which has never faded away. Through these artworks, we aim to narrate the story about the Krugerrand’s endurance and the metal’s resilience,” Richard Collocott, Rand Refinery marketing head and Prestige Bullion Director, is quoted as saying in the promotional package.

The six artists are Robyn Pretorius, Sindiso Nyoni, Mark Rautenbach, Lwandiso Njara, Nina Torr and Anton Karstel. It’s not an obvious choice, but an adventurous one for those looking in on the local art scene. It shows a mix of mediums, and personal approaches to big news moments by individuals a little too young to fully remember them first hand.

Anton Karstel’s heavily painted canvas evokes the first human heart transplant performed at Groote Schuur in Cape Town, in 1964. Set inside the hospital’s Charles Saint operating theatre, the close up on patient and doctor also evokes the cavity of a sliced open body. Greys and pinks mix to show the contradictory pulls of life and death. According to Karstel, the work evolved into a portrayal of the patient Louis Washkansky as a wrapped up newborn baby, having been offered the promise of new life.