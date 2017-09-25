Metsing, the coffee table that opened the limited edition collection brings to life the flow and movement of water, after which the design is named. Using tinted kiln cast glass to embody the life giving element, the watery inserts evoke an instant connection, while a twisted frame of cast bronze supports and edges the glass. Metsing’s obvious organic aesthetic gives it an even greater link to the rawness of nature.

In addition to Metsing, Kaggen is a side table named after the praying mantis. Again using tinted kiln cast glass and solid cast patinated bronze, the table’s delicate shape is reminiscent of the mantis in its adulating stance. This particular stance reminds Atang of his thought process when in between projects, “searching for a balance between each creation is a thoughtful process which requires me to re-position my thoughts on the direction of my narrative, following a flow of sequences, like one defined limb following another,” he explains.

Lastly, Noga, the Setswana name for snake, is an elegant standing lamp. Inspired by the snake and its swaying movement, the light has articulated joints of leaded gunmetal bronze which give life and movement to the lamp. The patterns present in the Obeeche wood arms are detailed and all carved by hand bringing a tactile element to the lamp.

Each of the pieces in the OKHA and Atang series have been produced in limited editions of 16 and are available to order from OKHA.