With the 2017 Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair opening in Johannesburg today, we asked to author and this year’s guest curator Tapiwa Matsinde about her involvement with Well Made in Africa and about the wealth of design talent across the continent.

Well Made in Africa aims to showcase the work of 5 African brands across the design spectrum, selected for their combination of “heritage skills and high end contemporary design.” Making up the 5, Tongoro, Adele Dejak, Saba Studio, Dounia Home and Afrominima range in focus from furniture design to fashion. Representing Nigeria, Lamu, Kenya, Morocco and Senegal these designers are “paying homage to the skill of making things by hand and in doing so are recognising how craft is at the heart of true luxury,” explains Tapiwa.

What does well made in Africa mean to you? That we have the means within our continent to produce world-class products that meet a global standard of sophistication and quality.

What were your search criteria for its exhibitors? The search centered around finding designers of African heritage who demonstrated an active commitment to producing their products on the continent. In addition, the exhibitor’s products and collections had to meet the HmC’s objectives of showcasing high-end artisanal design, thereby upholding the banner of Well Made In Africa. And they had to have the capacity to provide the necessary stock to retail during the Fair.