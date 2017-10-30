Teach me something I don’t know in the next five minutes. Colour is a powerful communication tool and can be used to signal action, influence mood, and even influence physiological reactions.

What inspires you? Music, good food and wine. My husband. Travelling abroad. Looking into my children’s eyes. Positive people.

What’s the last thing you watched on TV and why did you choose to watch it? “Mad men”. It’s a series based on the decadencies of the advertisement industry in the 1950s/60s. It was recommended by friends.

What was the last gift you gave someone? My sister’s birthday gift. It was an artwork I made a few years back.

What do you think about when you’re alone in your car? I try and be present to my surroundings. I always make sure there is good music playing.

You’re a new addition to the paint box. What colour would you be and why? Fluorescent pink. It’s such a loud, bright colour and glows within the visible spectrum when exposed to UV light.

How do you handle criticism? I welcome criticism. It keeps me grounded and I learn everytime from it .

What is the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning? Wish there were more hours to continue sleeping.

Tell me about a time you did the right thing and no one saw you do it. I picked up a cellphone in the middle of the road, phoned the last call and dropped it off at the owners house.

What do you worry about, and why? My children’s safety and future.