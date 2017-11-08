CHRISTO COETZEE ARTWORKS SAYS RIAAN BOLT OF RIAAN BOLT ANTIQUES
Christo Coetzee (1929 - 2000) was one of the leading South African artists of his time. He lived, worked and exhibited in London, Paris and Spain from 1954 - 1972. During that time he came into contact with the European and Avant Garde and the Japanese Gutai Group and exhibited jointly with leading contemporaries like Lucio Fontana.
With all eyes on the planned Christo Coetzee retrospective at the Standard Bank Gallery in 2018, there is already a lot of interest in this iconic South African artist's work. As was the case with Pierneef and Preller, a retrospective on Coetzee is sure to create a lot of movement in the market.
"The Harlequin Fish", (oil on Masonite, signed c. 1954-55), a fine work from his sought after London period, ticks all the boxes for a serious Coetzee collector. This piece is from a well-known collection - and is illustrated and discussed in literature. These factors - combined with their quality, rarity and condition - contribute to their value and desirability amongst collectors. In terms of financial growth, such pieces have performed exponentially better than their counterparts over the years and will continue to do so in future.