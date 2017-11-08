RARE ANTWERP ARTWORK- SAYS RICUS DULLAERT OF KUNSTHANDEL H.W.C. DULLAERT

Good provenance is very important for the value of a work of art. In general collectors like “fresh” pieces that have been hidden for hundreds of years and appear on the market, instead of pieces that have been auctioned five times in the last 25 years. You’re usually better off buying one top piece than 20 mediocre ones. The good piece might have a hefty price tag, but something rare will always be rare and will generally appreciate in value over time.

For the NAADA fair I’ll be offering a huge painting depicting the Resurrection of Lazarus painted circa 1600 in the studio of Maerten de Vos (1532-­‐1603), an Antwerp painter. There is only one other variant known to this painting in the collection of the Prince of Liechtenstein. Something like this will only become more sought after and more valuable with time. The canvas measurers 248 x 167 cm, and was, for centuries, in the collection of The Redemptorist Fathers in their Amsterdam convent on Keizersgracht.