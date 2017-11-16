These streets with their celebratory names, reflecting the ideals of the governments who now rule over them, are constant centres of intersection and interaction between citizens of globalised, capitalised cities full of billboard advertising and street vendors.
They are also places where, thanks to Tillim's framing and formal considerations, one can contemplate the contradictions of a continent making strides to assert its identity in the wake of its colonial past and the many complexities and ironies that this history has left in its wake.
It's a testament to Tillim's observational empathy that these questions throw themselves easily into the minds of viewers. What seem uneventful depictions of daily city life prove to be a thoughtful reflection on the continent's present and possible future without ignoring the peculiarities of its past.
'The Museum of the Revolution' is at Stevenson Cape Town until November 25.