The building itself is extraordinary - a large open space with curved walls and exposed beams. From the inside, the shape and materials (face-brick, steel and wood) give it the feeling of a ship - something ready to take off and explore the world. Outside, the surface is made of woven wooden strips, designed to replicate the folds of fabric. A moat runs around the front and from a viewing platform visitors can watch the journey of the cloth.

"Historically textile production is inherently very industrial," says Dax. "At Mungo we defy the status quo.

"For us it has always been about creating a quality, sustainable product that is created with integrity."

Tessa echoes this when she says there's something inherently "real" about the product and it could in part be due to origins of the brand - created in a small seaside town by a community that is naturally holistic. Here, in Plett, it's about the essence of life, not so much a commercial one-upmanship.

Having said that, there is no doubting the elegance of the product, but it comes as much from the manufacturing process as it does from a perceived positioning. Design is high, superior yarns are used, and investment is made in longevity - of workforce and product.

"The product itself is luxurious and we want that to be mimicked in the manufacturing process," says Dax.

"At Mungo it's not about commercialism. We believe that we can't make a product that you'll love and cherish if we don't make it with love."