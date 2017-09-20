BMW went to town this year with a number of future EV (electric vehicle) concept cars, but it was perhaps the more conventional vehicles that attracted the most attention. Not the least of these is the sixth generation M5 performance sedan that is the first M5 to feature four-wheel drive, which is thankfully adaptable, so the vehicle can still be driven in rear-wheel drive only mode, too. It will use a similar 4.4l V8 twin-turbo from its predecessor, but tweaked slightly to make 441kW and 700Nm. It will arrive in SA in the first half of 2018.

Still on the Bavarian brand, the firm has also shown the X7, which is bigger and more luxurious than the X5 and has seating for seven occupants. Many have criticised it for being, well, ugly, but I am of the view that it will be toned down slightly in the final production guise. Among other things, it will have a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, which should make it more appealing to China and the US, which we reckon will be its biggest markets.