The second-generation Leaf has a kerb weight of a little over 1,500kg, surprisingly close to the original version which says something about how much more efficient batteries are becoming. But that’s still about 250kg more than the average compact car.

Cost remains challenging too, but also may be a declining problem. Car makers won’t say whether their existing electric cars are profitable at current price points — most analysts assume they are not and won’t be until about 2026. Yet Nissan is introducing the new Leaf at the same price as its predecessor, about $30,000, suggesting margin pressure is easing.

The price and range of the new Leaf are important indicators in another sense too: they compare well to the big elephant out there, the Tesla Model 3, which has started production.

It’s hard to miss how irked Nissan executives are about Tesla. They do however emphasise without naming names who has sold the most electric cars in the world (they have) and who started seriously producing electric cars first (they did).

It is apparent too that the standard model Leaf will marginally outperform the standard model Tesla Model 3 in range and price. General Motors also has an EV, the Bolt, with similar performance and price, rolling off production lines. With almost every other car maker rushing to produce EVs, the market is about to get really competitive.

Nissan does still have a problem with Tesla. There is no denying the rock-star status of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the dramatic changes in product innovation that the Tesla range has brought to consumer expectations. In a sense, Nissan and Tesla have arrived at the same place from different directions.

Nissan has introduced the electric car concept, building from the bottom, thinking essentially of a commuter convenience car with a tech-trendy buzz. Tesla came at it from the top down, introducing an expensive sports car, then a sedan and now the Model 3.

Now the two car makers are head-to-head in the five-seater, compact hatch category and they also face competition from new entrants like the BMW i5 revealed in Frankfurt this week and others.