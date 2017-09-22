None of this means that the internal combustion engine is dead, even though some might wish it was.
"For the time being, we will be offering the entire powertrain spectrum, from conventional to fully electric, to enable sustainable and affordable mass mobility. We are not being arbitrary. We are listening to the voice of reason," said Mueller.
That voice of reason means diesel will live on. Mueller was keen to point out the latest VW Group diesel engines are among the cleanest and most efficient in the industry in terms of both emissions and consumption.
"State of the art diesels are not the problem. They are an indispensable part of the solution," he said.
The company will continue to invest in its internal combustion engines. Mueller said that a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) catalytic converter will be standard on all new diesel engines in the group from now on, while all petrol engines will be equipped with a particulate filter. The company is also working on a next generation of engines for 2019 onwards and, interestingly, is looking at new synthetic fuels produced from renewable energy that it says can make internal combustion engines carbon neutral.
Announcements are one thing, but you also want to know about the new models the group unveiled. There were not many.
Audi revealed Aicon, its concept for full Level 5 autonomous driving. The company also showed its R8 for "purists", the R8 V10 RWS (rear wheel series). Lamborghini had its Aventador S Roadster and we got our first look at the new Bentley Continental GT.
Porsche stripped the wing off the 911 GT3 and put comfortable seats in for its Touring Pack version and we got to see the new VW Polo in the metal ahead of its arrival in SA in 2018 as well as the VW ID Crozz concept.
It was not a night for new models, it was a night for a new VW Group.