The company went bankrupt in 1962 and was rescued by one of its associates at the time, Grantura Engineering. Under that company’s auspices, it built a few models including the TVR Grantura, but it was the first generation TVR Griffith that arguably put the company on the sports car map. It was powered by a 4.7l V8 and shared its namesake with US importer Jack Griffith.

For the next decade and a bit, the company changed ownership, moved into bigger premises and seemed on its way to earning relevance as one of the more recognised British sports car makers.

Between 1981 and 2004, it built a number of vehicles including the Chimaera, Griffith (second generation), Cerbera, T350, Typhon and Sagaris. The latter model was introduced to a wider audience when it played a cameo role in the 2001 movie Swordfish.

BUILD QUALITY

Incidentally, it was also one of the cars I was privileged enough to be driven in as a cub motoring intern at a now defunct motoring magazine. It was a blue specimen that had a throaty exhaust note, thanks to an inline six and a cabin that had a pungent carbon fibre odour, no thanks to its body being made out of the material.

Build quality was decidedly dodgy even in the eyes of an inexperienced motoring writer and it had a kit car demeanour. It was also a tricky car to drive as it had no driver aids and with a short wheelbase, it had the ability to snap oversteer, sending you rear-first into the hedges.