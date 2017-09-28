"Sustainable mobility is in our common interest," he said, pointing out that e-mobility is the priority for the company followed by digitisation.
Then Ian Robertson, board member for sales and marketing at BMW Group and former head of BMW SA, took to the stage for the main event, the reveal of the brand’s new electric models. These included the new i3 and the slightly sportier i3S as well as the Mini Electric concept.
Robertson said the company has nine electrified BMW cars (read about the 330e plug-in hybrid on page 3) as well as one motorbike. Then it was time for the big reveal and out came the i-Vision Dynamics concept, a full battery-electric vehicle with a claimed range of 600km. The range is interesting because it shows the contest going on when it comes to removing the dreaded range anxiety.
Last week we reported on the new Nissan Leaf with a claimed range of 400km, then VW promised 500km the night before the Frankfurt show and BMW jumped this to 600km. Of course, none of its current electric models can do this now.
Robertson said the i-Vision concept. will sit between the i3 and the i8, so it could be the i4,5,6 or 7 assuming the company sticks to its current naming convention. There was a strong rumour before the show that BMW would reveal its new i5 and there are many already referring to the concept as such. However, Robertson described the concept as a four-door Gran Coupe. Generally, the Gran Coupe models have carried even numbers, so we reckon it will reach the market in 2021 as the i4.