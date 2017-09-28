We weren’t privy to the internal itinerary for BMW’s press conference at Frankfurt, but we are quite sure that unlike most German things which are planned with precision to the last minute, this one was changed while the hundreds of motoring hacks were still taking their seats.

The hacks were not the only ones sitting either, because in what was an unusually lighthearted and jovial interview setup, BMW CEO Harald Krueger admitted it was better to be sitting on a chair on the stage after his fainting moment at the last Frankfurt show two years ago.

Or perhaps he needed to sit down after reading all the reaction to the new X7 which was unveiled for the first time at the show. Except that it wasn’t. As Krueger was talking on stage, four models looked poised to enter the stage from the wings. There was the new Rolls-Royce Phantom, the new 6 Series GT, the Mini GP concept and the X7. They sat in the shadows and in the end not one of them was brought on to the stage.