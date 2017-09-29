For Volkswagen and Audi, the Frankfurt show was not really about glamorous concepts or new model reveals. As we reported last week, the show was a chance for the Volkswagen Group to spell out its strategy for the future as it strives to regain ground after Dieselgate.

However, there were a few models worthy of attention. A big one for us here in SA, of course, was the 2018 Polo, which will be produced here and which we drove at its international launch.

In the metal it looks more grown up, but at the same time models with the colour-coded dash and all the digital screens have a youthful look about them. We have no doubt it will set a benchmark in the segment.

The company also showed its ID Crozz concept, a slightly reworked version of the model it showed at the Shanghai show earlier in 2017.