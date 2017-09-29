It’s officially a technology and design study, not headed for production, but it is meant to demonstrate Audi’s ideas of how door-to-door full autonomy could retain a brand’s signatures. It’s a quattro in more ways than one, too, with not just four-wheel drive, but four electric motors, one for each wheel, delivering 260kW of power and 550Nm of instant torque.
The layout gives the Aicon tremendous flexibility in its power delivery — though how many people will want their driving computer to fling them around corners at 1g is anybody’s guess and not something even Audi has much data on. Instead, its powertrain trickery will maximise the car’s ability to get itself out of troubled situations where the grip is low or changeable.
The entire car is based around its cabin, rather than its bonnet or boot, but it retains distinct haunches and internal combustion-style power plays all over its surfacing, right down to the convex side windows and the edged D-pillar. At the rear it trips the light fantastic with 600 3D triangular pixels arranged in its grille area, giving it the ability to put on a show with animations, graphics or even information for pedestrians and other people outside the car.