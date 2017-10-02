A move to fully electrified cars will cost customers more than €3-trillion for batteries alone, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has cautioned.

China recently announced that it was working on a deadline to end fossil-fuel cars on its roads, while the UK and France have both put a 2040 deadline on a switch to electric or fuel-cell cars.

Diess has warned that some car makers could miss China’s target date for ending internal combustion power because of a shortage of batteries and lithium. China, which he believes will lead the world towards electric cars, already has car makers working towards a target of 15% electrification by 2025.

"If you think about 15% of electric cars by 2025 [globally], we need between 60 and 100 gigafactories, with an investment for each one of €5bn," Diess says. "Who is putting the money in? How long do they take to build? I think it [battery supply] will be a constraint."

On Diess’s figures, moving to 100% battery electric vehicles (BEV) would demand between 400 and 670 gigafactories around the world, at a cost of between €2-trillion and €3.3-trillion. Both figures are far higher than the market capitalisation of every car maker in the world combined.

Another potential problem is the supply of raw materials for complex battery systems, such as lithium for lithium-ion batteries. Toyota has bought up lithium mines in Bolivia, while Volkswagen (VW) has hedged its battery costs and supply lines with deals spread across a number of suppliers and announced a further €50bn tender at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

"The cost of the battery is the most expensive part of the whole battery electric vehicle," Volkswagen brand director of development Frank Welsch points out.