The third generation of BMW’s X3, which was launched in Portugal, has managed to evade the ugly stick that seemed to have afflicted the second and first generations.

For its new looks, you can thank exterior designer Calvin Luk, who was also responsible for the current X1, the 1 Series facelift and the Z4 concept first shown at Pebble Beach Concours a few weeks ago.

We will bring you an interview with Luk in a forthcoming issue, but for now it is all about the new X3 and what we have gleaned from our drive in Portugal.