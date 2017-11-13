VOLVO XC40

We have known for some time that Volvo was working on a joint collaboration with its parent company, Chinese car-maker Geely. That collaboration has given birth to the new Volvo XC40, a car that the brand is confident will take on the likes of the new Jaguar E-Pace, Audi Q3, and, most importantly, the Range Rover Evoque. The exterior styling brings something unique, if a little quirky, to this model, while the interior reflects the modern era of superb Volvo design. Expect it in South Africa in the second quarter of 2018.