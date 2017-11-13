AUDI A8

Audi is playing catch-up in the luxury market, after falling behind in recent years. With the latest generation A8, due in South Africa in the second half of 2018, the company is hoping that the sharp styling and high level of interior comfort and technology will enable it to compete with its German rivals. Audi is also banking on the autonomous driving technology in the car, although not all of this capability will be available in South Africa.

Audi A8
Audi A8
Image: Supplied

BMW X7

BMW has finally revealed its long-awaited X7 concept. Many people are less than impressed with its styling, which we can only hope will be toned down slightly for the production version, but there is no doubt that the Bavarian brand is intent on taking on the super-luxury sports-utility vehicle segment. The X7 will feature three rows of seats, all the technology available to the company right now, and a level of ride comfort to match the 7 Series.

BMW X7
BMW X7
Image: Supplied

VOLVO XC40

We have known for some time that Volvo was working on a joint collaboration with its parent company, Chinese car-maker Geely. That collaboration has given birth to the new Volvo XC40, a car that the brand is confident will take on the likes of the new Jaguar E-Pace, Audi Q3, and, most importantly, the Range Rover Evoque. The exterior styling brings something unique, if a little quirky, to this model, while the interior reflects the modern era of superb Volvo design. Expect it in South Africa in the second quarter of 2018.

Vovlo XC40
Vovlo XC40
Image: Supplied

FERRARI PORTOFINO

When Ferrari introduced a lower-level model in the form of the California, it was clearly a good business decision. Maranello wanted to increase its sales beyond high-end sports cars, and the California proved to be a success. Now the brand has revealed its successor, the Portofino, which arrives in South Africa in 2018. Expect a brand-new chassis; revised, turbocharged V8; and elements from models such as the 488 GTB and 812 Superfast.

Ferrari Portofino
Ferrari Portofino
Image: Supplied

You might also like...

Defining the ultimate in luxury

Wanted travels to Switzerland to experience bespoke luxury, including the new Rolls-Royce Phantom and Pedrazzini's motorboat
Cars, Bikes & Boats
25 days ago

Sweden aiming to lead the pace with Volvo’s XC40

Volvo’s XC40 will bring style and new tech to the small crossover fight in 2018
Cars, Bikes & Boats
1 month ago

More Italian passion for new stallion

Ferrari has revealed the replacement for the California T, the Portofino
Cars, Bikes & Boats
2 months ago
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.