It isn’t of course, at least not in the sense that a C-pillar badge-wearing 7 Series V12 or Maybach-Mercedes is, nor is it a sports machine like the 3.0 CSL. Instead the X2 has a clear purpose, to take on the Audi Q3, Range Rover Evoque and 2018’s Volvo XC40 and Jaguar E-Pace.

The X1 sort of does this, as does the X3, but they both have a family look. The Evoque and the XC40 look unlike any other model in their respective families, aiming to attract (successfully in the case of the Evoque) a new customer. BMW wants its X2 to do exactly the same.

Whether it heralds a change that will spread throughout BMW design remains to be seen, but there is no denying that it looks different to its brethren. It is based on the same platform as the X1, but the design is very different indeed. BMW says it is more of a "signature model" that aims to stand out from the crowd. We assume that by crowd, it means the many other BMW X models on our roads.

When it reaches the market in March 2018, it will bring a fresh look to the Bavarian brand with a revised kidney grille and lower air intake up front, sharp edges and crease lines in the bonnet and the option of an even sportier look courtesy of the M-Sport derivatives.