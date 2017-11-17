It did not take long to find that others agreed. I have a thing called the second-glance test. It’s not scientific. Drive past people on the street and then look in the mirror to see if they have turned their heads to look as you pass. Simple, but almost everyone took a second glance at the E-convertible.

Even my daughter’s school principal greeted us one morning at the gate to tell us it was the car she wants the most out of everything I have driven into the car park. That’s saying something when you consider that I have dropped my daughter off in Astons, Ferraris and Porsches.

So the E400 4Matic looks good, particularly with the roof down. But it also looks good with the roof up. That multilayer fabric roof is the same one as fitted to the S-Class, which means it is one of the best in the business. With the roof up, the sound insulation is superb, with only the occasional element of external noise filtering into the cabin.

That cabin is something of a work of art, especially at night. Or as I found out, when parked under a tree in the driveway. I made the mistake of showing my four-year-old how to scroll through the dozens of colour choices for the ambient lighting and that was it. Every day for the period we had it on test she would sit in the front passenger seat scrolling away and changing the colours. One morning I arrived in the office car park to find I was bathed in pink.

But the infotainment system is not child’s play. It takes a fair amount of getting used to. It is more intuitive now and more connected than ever, but still not perfect. It is complemented by those fantastic 12.3-inch display screens, although the cowling does remind me a little of an early 1980s Toyota Corolla.