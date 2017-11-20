Aside from the X1 and X3, Luk was also very instrumental in the facelift of the 1 Series which, to be a frank, looks far better than the pre-facelift.

Another project that he was commissioned to be part of is the new Z4 Concept, which was recently shown at the Frankfurt and Tokyo Motor Shows.

"I have always dreamt of designing a sports car such as the Z4 Concept and it is something truly special as it involved bringing a great deal of passion to this project," he says.

I quizzed Luk on whether the production Z4 would retain most of the concept’s design elements, but he pointed out that show cars are usually slightly more exaggerated and that concepts are not designed for road purposes, hence most of the design aspects would not particularly work in the real world.

He wouldn’t be drawn into telling me how toned-down the vehicle will be when it goes into production, suffice to say that it will be a vehicle we should look forward to seeing.

Working under the tutelage and auspices of Adrian van Hooydonk, BMW’s chief designer, Luk says Van Hooydonk has been very instrumental in his career as he encouraged him to go to Pasadena to study transportation design.

"Adrian has truly played a pivotal role in my career and he was one of the designers I have also looked up to and now having the privilege to work alongside him is still surreal."

Asked about Chris Bangle and his designs, some of which came under fire from motoring hacks and the public alike, Luk simply laughs it off before saying that Bangle’s designs were ahead of their time and have actually influenced BMW design of recent years.

Before we depart and go our separate ways, I ask Luk what influences his designs. "Well being Australian with Asian heritage and having studied in California and now living and working in Munich is a lot to take in, so inspiration for me comes from very diverse sources, but being well travelled certainly means that you are able to satisfy, or at the very least come close, to satisfying most markets’ design preferences."