Ever since, Audi has not only continued with quattro technology in motorsport – bagging many victories, including in touring car racing (DTM), prototype (Le Mans 24 hours), customer racing (GT3 in Nürburgring) and hybrid car racing (Formula E) – but also filtered the technology into road production cars to provide superior grip and traction.

The technology is fitted in the high-performance R8 and RS models that form part of the Audi Sport range of cars that are born on the track but built for the road. They represent the sporty vanguard of Audi, combining superlative performance with exclusiveness and prestige.

Why use only two wheels when a car has four?

Audi is a pioneer of four-wheel drive in high-quality cars. Its cutting-edge quattro technology offers dynamism and safety while delivering a unique level of driving pleasure. An Audi with quattro drive moves ahead safely and smoothly, even in conditions where two-wheel-drive vehicles lose traction – for instance, on slippery or unpaved roads.

If the wheels of one axle lose grip and threaten to spin, the drive torque is redirected to the other axle – automatically and continuously distributed through the centre differential. The basic distribution is 40:60, with 40% of the power going to the front axle and 60% to the rear. The advantage: more grip when accelerating and greater safety thanks to the exceptional road holding.