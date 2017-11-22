Our artists have created their impression of the next-generation Porsche 911, including this e-hybrid version
The current 991 generation received a batch of 991.2 updates in 2015, including a new family of turbocharged engines. It was originally launched back in 2011.

The upcoming eighth-generation 911 will be built around a new modular platform and feature a wider range of powertrains — expected to include, for the first time, a hybrid setup.

While Porsche is working on a pure-electric production version Mission E for a 2020 debut, other cars in its range — such as the new Panamera and this all-new Porsche 911 — will supplement their engines with electric power to boost both performance and efficiency.

In typical fashion, the changes to the 911 will be evolutionary
Porsche’s chairman Oliver Blume says the 911 is a likely candidate for hybrid power too.

"For the simple reason that electrification still carries a substantial weight penalty, sports cars will hold on to classic propulsion solutions a little longer than other vehicle types. But even the 911 must eventually adjust, and according to analysts and the media, even plug-in supercars are making headway," he says.

That won’t spell an end to traditional-style 911s, though. The 911’s idiosyncratic character will be preserved even more carefully. "Porsche needs to launch purist racing cars like the 911 — we will go to both strategies, new and old," Blume says.

So, don’t be surprised to see naturally aspirated, manual gearbox models like the current 911R keep a place in the next-generation 911 family.

#TimeToFocus

We have been receiving spy pictures of the next-generation Ford Focus for some time, but were surprised to receive new images of a car featuring a marketing wrap with the slogan #TimeToFocus.

The images show the car is closer to production than we expected and could even be unveiled as early as the Detroit Auto Show in January, which could see it in SA late in 2018.

The new model will be a little larger than the outgoing generation and feature new LED headlights with a far more upmarket design. The grille will also become posher with more use of chrome, while the rear will get a C-pillar and window outline similar to that of the BMW 1 Series.

