That won’t spell an end to traditional-style 911s, though. The 911’s idiosyncratic character will be preserved even more carefully. "Porsche needs to launch purist racing cars like the 911 — we will go to both strategies, new and old," Blume says.

So, don’t be surprised to see naturally aspirated, manual gearbox models like the current 911R keep a place in the next-generation 911 family.

#TimeToFocus

We have been receiving spy pictures of the next-generation Ford Focus for some time, but were surprised to receive new images of a car featuring a marketing wrap with the slogan #TimeToFocus.

The images show the car is closer to production than we expected and could even be unveiled as early as the Detroit Auto Show in January, which could see it in SA late in 2018.

The new model will be a little larger than the outgoing generation and feature new LED headlights with a far more upmarket design. The grille will also become posher with more use of chrome, while the rear will get a C-pillar and window outline similar to that of the BMW 1 Series.