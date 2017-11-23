Audi has enjoyed an enviable track record in the world of motorsport for decades, yet the Audi Sport sub-brand is about more than just winning races. Driven by a hunger for innovation and an unstoppable passion, it translates motorsport technology into high-performance road cars.

It all started in the early 1980s with the revolutionary introduction of Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive, followed by many victories as the carmaker’s iconic four rings crossed finish lines in the world of motorsport.

Thanks to Audi’s dedication to innovation and progression, that success has continued until the present day, with each of its motorsport properties yielding impressive results.

In July 2016, Audi South Africa launched the Audi Sport sub-brand into the market along with the new Audi R8. Audi Sport is reserved for the range of high-performance vehicles, for motorsport activations and for the dedicated retail experience within the Audi dealer network.