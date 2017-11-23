Pure power: the Audi R8
Audi has enjoyed an enviable track record in the world of motorsport for decades, yet the Audi Sport sub-brand is about more than just winning races. Driven by a hunger for innovation and an unstoppable passion, it translates motorsport technology into high-performance road cars.

It all started in the early 1980s with the revolutionary introduction of Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive, followed by many victories as the carmaker’s iconic four rings crossed finish lines in the world of motorsport.

Thanks to Audi’s dedication to innovation and progression, that success has continued until the present day, with each of its motorsport properties yielding impressive results.

In July 2016, Audi South Africa launched the Audi Sport sub-brand into the market along with the new Audi R8. Audi Sport is reserved for the range of high-performance vehicles, for motorsport activations and for the dedicated retail experience within the Audi dealer network.

Characterised by a distinctive red rhombus and the RS badge, Audi Sport is the embodiment of perfectionism, performance and adrenaline-induced goosebumps. It is the symbol that represents Audi’s long history of success in motorsport innovation, fuelled by a passion to never stand still.

Since the launch of the Audi RS 2 Avant, the Audi RS badge has been exclusively reserved for models that combine supercar performance with everyday practicality – born on the track and built for the road.

Audi South Africa also recently added new models to the dynamic and exclusive Audi Sport range, including the new Audi RS 5 Coupé, Audi TT RS Coupé and Audi RS 3 Sportback. The range now boasts nine models in total.

- This article was paid for by Audi.

